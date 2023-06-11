Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female tigress, aged around 10 years, was rescued from Panna Tiger Reserve on June 9 and brought to Van Vihar National Park on the night of June 10. This tigress is suffering from paralysis. The veterinary doctors of Van Vihar are treating the tigress and are hopeful that the big cat will respond to the treatment.

FP Photo

The forest authorities said that tigress was brought to Van Vihar National Park from Panna Tiger Reserve at 10 pm on Saturday. Veterinary Doctor Atul Gupta and Dr Rajat Kulkarni checked the health of the ailing tigress. The primary treatment of the tigress has been started. On Sunday, the blood samples of tigress were taken and sent to the laboratory for testing.