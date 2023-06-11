 Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment

Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment

The veterinary doctors of Van Vihar are treating the tigress and are hopeful that the big cat will respond to the treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female tigress, aged around 10 years, was rescued from Panna Tiger Reserve on June 9 and brought to Van Vihar National Park on the night of June 10. This tigress is suffering from paralysis. The veterinary doctors of Van Vihar are treating the tigress and are hopeful that the big cat will respond to the treatment.

FP Photo

The forest authorities said that tigress was brought to Van Vihar National Park from Panna Tiger Reserve at 10 pm on Saturday. Veterinary Doctor Atul Gupta and Dr Rajat Kulkarni checked the health of the ailing tigress. The primary treatment of the tigress has been started. On Sunday, the blood samples of tigress were taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: No Abduction, Missing Minors Had Left Home Irked Over Father's Scolding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Language Lab At MCU For Training In Pronunciation, Grammar, Usage

Bhopal: Language Lab At MCU For Training In Pronunciation, Grammar, Usage

Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment

Bhopal: Ailing Tigress From Panna Brought To Van Vihar For Treatment

Madhya Pradesh: Government To Raise Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹3000 Per Month

Madhya Pradesh: Government To Raise Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹3000 Per Month

Madhya Pradesh: No Abduction, Missing Minors Had Left Home Irked Over Father's Scolding

Madhya Pradesh: No Abduction, Missing Minors Had Left Home Irked Over Father's Scolding

Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped At Residential School In Tikamgarh; Owner, His Brother...

Madhya Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped At Residential School In Tikamgarh; Owner, His Brother...