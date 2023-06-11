Madhya Pradesh: No Abduction, Missing Minors Had Left Home Irked Over Father's Scolding

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three girls of Chinouta village of Morena who had gone missing on Saturday morning were found in Gwalior on Sunday. It turned out that the girls (siblings) were not abducted by anyone, as claimed by their father, rather they left home after being irked over their father's scolding.

The girls went missing while going for coaching classes.

The missing minors are sisters, and the police are currently questioning them about the incident.

Their father expressed concerns of a possible abduction and filed a case of kidnapping with the Sabalgarh police station. The search for the students began as soon as the case was registered. However, the father also accused two young men from the same village of the abduction.

Father had alleged abduction

In the evening, when the girls did not return from their coaching classes, their father contacted the coaching center. The coaching center manager informed him that his daughters did not attend classes that day. After unsuccessful personal inquiries, he reported the matter to the police, but no leads were found.

Based on his complaint, the father alleged the involvement of Laloo Rawat and Deepak Rawat, residents of the village, in the abduction.

Following the instructions of the Superintendent of Police (SP), a case of abduction was registered by the police.

Subsequently, police teams were deployed to search for the missing students.