WATCH: Admin Razes Down Houses Of Muslim Youths Caught Spitting On Mahakal Procession In MP's Ujjain | Twitter

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain district administration on Wednesday razed the houses of three accused of the Muslim community who spat on the Mahakal Procession taken out on the second Shravan Somwar. A team of officials reached the spot with bulldozers, accompanied by drums to celebrate the action.

Before the action, a large number of police forces were deployed in the area.

According to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), the houses were constructed illegally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, during the Mahakaleshwar sawari on Monday, three youths spitted on devotees from the roof of a house near Chhatri Chowk tank. The people involved in the sawari made videos of their act and later handed them over to the police.

Accused In Juvenile Home

Kharakuan TI Rajveer Gurjar said that a case was registered under sections 295, 153A, 296 and 506 of the IPC against the trio, who reside at Tanki Chauraha, Anda Gali and they have been sent to juvenile home.

UMC Commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh on Tuesday, said that the trio's houses were being probed to ascertain whether they were constructed legally or not. Action would be taken if illegal construction was detected, he had said.

Read Also On Cam: 3 Muslim Youths Held For Spitting On Mahakal Procession In Ujjain

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)