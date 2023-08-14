 Madhya Pradesh: More Than 3 Lakh Visitors Take Mahakal Darshan On Sunday
Over 1 crore visitors in Shravan so far

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Huge rush of people outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1 crore 7 lakh devotees have visited Lord Mahakaleshwar since July 4 in the month of Shravan.  

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator and additional collector Sandeep Kumar Soni said that through the head count device installed by Smart City to count the devotees in the month of Shravan, it has been informed that in the last one month more than one crore seven lakh devotees have visited the temple. On August 13, till five o'clock in the evening, more than 3 lakh 20 thousand 140 visitors had darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan. On the wee hours of Sunday, 43 thousand 2 hundred 53 devotees had darshan of Baba in Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan’s Chalit Bhasmarti.  

This time, due to ‘Adhikaas’, a total of 10 rides of Baba Mahakal are being taken out, the last ride or royal procession will be taken out on  September 11. During this, more devotees will reach Ujjain in the coming one month.  

Rs 5.84 CRORE RECEIVED FROM PAID DARSHAN   

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple has a system for quick darshan for the convenience of the visitors, in which devotees can have a quick darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan by paying Rs 250 per devotee and receiving the receipt. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has received Rs 5 crore 84 lakh 24 thousand 2 hundred 50 from July 1 to August 10 from this early Darshan system.  

Counters of Rs 250 have been set-up by Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in front of the temple administrative office at door number 1, in Annakshetra near Shri Bada Ganesh Temple, at door number 4 and at Mansarovar protocol office. Apart from this, devotees can take advantage of early darshan by booking online on the temple’s website www.shrimahakaleshwar.com.    

