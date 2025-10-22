MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Train New DCC Presidents In Pachmarhi Next Month

MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Train New DCC Presidents In |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Pachmarhi in November to conduct a training session for newly-appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The training for 71 DCC presidents was initially planned between September 22 and October 2 but was postponed first due to Navratri and later because of Diwali. It will now be held from November 2 to 12.

State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Rahul Gandhi will address the session during the 10-day programme. Senior leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and others are expected to join before the second phase of Bihar polling.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will also participate and share organisational guidance with the new presidents.

In the training session, the DCC presidents will be briefed on how to build their district organisation at the block, Mandal, sector, ward, gram panchayat and booth levels.

A complete roadmap will be provided for strategizing the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections, as well as the 2028 Assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections.