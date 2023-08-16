Bhopal: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh Use 'Hindutva' For Political Agenda, Claims Shivraj

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at senior Congress leaders and former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath alleging that the duo use "Hindutva" to suit their political agendas.

Talking to media persons, Chouhan said the Congress leaders have nothing to do with hinduism, nationalism and socialism and they make statements that fit their political arithmetic at that particular time. He made this remark while responding to Digvijaya Singh's statement regarding the "Hindu rashtra". Responding to that, Chouhan said, "They (Digvijaya and Kamal Nath) have nothing to do with people, they are just busy in cutting crops of votes and making the statements accordingly."

Notbaly, during a visit to Karnataka on Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh had said that "those who talk about Hindu rashtra, they should resign from their posts first." After attending the Independence Day programme, Singh has accused the central BJP leadership of conspiring to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. "The BJP always takes the lead in violating the Constitution and now it is planning to topple the Karnataka government which is in power with a full majority," Singh claimed.

Talking to media persons in Karnataka, Singh said the Congress works in accordance with the Constitution and unites the country, but the BJP works to "divide the country on the basis of religion".

