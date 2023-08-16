Bhopal: Shivraj Lauds President Medal Awarded Police Officers At CM House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the state police for playing a crucial role in maintaining peace and order. "I am proud of the police and sons and daughters of the state. I am the head of your family, I will stand by you whenever you need it," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the recipients of President medal at his residence on Tuesday.

As many as 66 officers-personnel of Police, Home Guard and Jail Department received President Medals for Gallantry, Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service Medals from the Police, Home Guard and Jail Department.

They were present in the event along with their families.

Weekly Off For Cops

“A weekly holiday has been arranged in the state so that the police personnel can spend time with their family. The state government has started several schemes and programmes for the welfare of the police personnel, so that they can work better by staying stress-free”.

He emphasised that every month amount for 15 liters of petrol will be deposited in the accounts of the police personnel. Soon 25,000 houses will be built so that one can get a house to live.

In the programme Chief Minister Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar, Director General Jail.

Rajesh Chawla and other police officers-employees and their families were present. Chief Minister Chouhan said, "I do not run the government, I run the family, you are also a member of the same family. He said that the police personnel fight against criminals, murderers, Naxalites and terrorism. Be tougher than a thunderbolt for criminals and more gentle than a flower for the public. Keep contributing continuously in taking the state to the heights of development."

Proud DGP Praises Cops

DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena said that we are feeling proud of the achievements of the police. The police will try to live up to the expectation of all-round development of the state.

He said that no other state has ever organised a programme for police officials at the Chief Minister's residence ever. It's only Chief Minister Chouhan can do as he considers everyone as his family.

He said that several steps have been taken for police welfare in the state. Health care scheme, construction of police houses and recruitment on vacant posts are going on continuously.

Attractive presentations focused on patriotism were given by the police personnel in the programme.