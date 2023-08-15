Bhopal: From Petrol Allowance For Cops To Jan Awas Yojana, Check The Highlights Of CM Chouhan's Independence Day Speech

Bhopal: Petrol Allowance For Cops To Jan Awas Yojana, Here Are The Highlights Of CM Chouhan's Independence Day Speech |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his I-Day speech, announced petrol allowance for the police officers of Madhya Pradesh. From constable to sub-inspector level, the cops will be entitled to the reimbursement of 15 litres of petrol per month for the journey they undertake for official work.

Chouhan was addressing the public at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

“Our police colleagues work day and night to maintain law and order in the state. We have decided that the cost of 15 litres of petrol per month will be reimbursed to the employees of the police force from constable to the level of sub-inspector for the journey done for official work.”

Chouhan also said that the government has increased the nutritious food allowance from ₹650 to ₹1000 and kit clothing allowance to ₹ 5000 for the police officers from the post of constables to inspectors.

CM Jan Awas Yojana will be launched

Vowing to provide houses to every person in the state, Chouhan said that a “Chief Minister Jan Awas” scheme will be launched to give pucca houses to the people whose names did not figure in "Awaas Plus".

Chouhan said, “I vow that no poor sister or brother will remain without a land to live in Madhya Pradesh. This is why we started the CM Awasiya Bhoo Adhikar Yojana. We have already given land to 1.22 lakh people under the scheme. Whoever does not own land for a house, we will provide it free of cost.”

“The poor brothers and sisters whose name is not even in "Awaas Plus". Our government will do the work of giving them free pucca houses by adding their names to the new scheme Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana,” he added.

CM Seekho-Kamao Yojana on Aug 22

Talking about CM Seekho-Kamao Yojana, Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is establishing new dimensions in the field of employment. Along with recruitment in government jobs, many self-employment schemes are going on continuously in Madhya Pradesh and now on August 22, the "Chief Minister's Seekho-Kamao" scheme is also going to be launched for the bright future of the youth.”

Praising the participation of women cops in the parade, Chouhan said that he felt proud that his government decided to recruit 30 percent women into the state police force. “We have also decided to recruit 50 percent women on teaching posts in the state,” he said.

