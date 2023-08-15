Independence Day 2023: CM Shivraj Terms Partition A Historic Mistake Says, 'We Got Freedom But Not United India' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the public on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the partition of India a ‘historic mistake‘ in his speech. Chouhan hoisted the tricolour at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

“India became independent because of the penance and sacrifice of the revolutionaries. But, there is still a pang in our chest. We got freedom, but did not get a united India. At that time, a historical mistake was made and India was divided into pieces,” Chouhan said.

'Two legislations will not run in one country'

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the removal of article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and said, “Another historical mistake happened at that time when our forces were fighting for the freedom of Kashmir and suddenly there was a ceasefire. Later a part of Kashmir remained in Pakistan."

"By imposing Article 370 on Kashmir which was in India, it was not allowed to unite with India. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the resolution of 'two legislations will not run in one country' has been fulfilled by abolishing article 370,” he added.

'India gave the message of unity to the world'

Chouhan said that Indians became victims of slavery due to mutual differences. “Our country, which gave ideals to the world, became a victim of slavery in between due to mutual differences. First there were attacks by the Mughals, then by the British. Even then India did not leave its culture, philosophy and tradition. The soul of India did not die. Our great men kept fighting,” he said.

“India gave the message of unity to the world thousands of years back. Our sages used to say- Ekam satyam vipra bahudha vadanti, which means, Truth is one: which the wise call by different names. India's history is not 75 years old. Our known history is thousands of years old. When the sun of civilization had not even risen in the developed countries of the world, at that time, the Vedas were created in our country,” Chouhan said.

Earlier, CM Shivraj hoisted the flag at the Chief Minister's residence and then paid homage to the martyrs and revolutionaries of Indian freedom struggle at Shaurya Smarak.