 Independence Day 2023: CM Chouhan Hoists Tricolour At Lal Parade Ground In Bhopal
Independence Day 2023: CM Chouhan Hoists Tricolour At Lal Parade Ground In Bhopal

Chouhan released the book Ahuti based on the biography of the freedom fighters of Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the tricolour at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. Earlier, he had reached the BJP office where BJP state president VD Sharma hoisted the flag. On this occasion, CM Chouhan released the book Ahuti based on the biography of the freedom fighters of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan took the salute of the parade in an open jeep while various cultural programmes were also held on the occasion. 

Jeevan Raksha Medals to be given

Later, Parade Commanders, Platoon Commanders will be rewarded at the Medal Investiture Ceremony. 64 officers-employees, selected for the President's Medal will also get medals. The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak will be given to Kumari Anjali Baghel of Datia, the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to Kiran Baiga of Sidhi and the Jeevan Raksha Padak to Brijesh Kumar Sahu, head constable of Harda.

Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena is also present at the function. The main parade is being led by ACP Sonakshi Saxena of the Indian Police Service. 

Kamal Nath hoists flag at Congress office

Earlier, CM Shivraj hoisted the flag at the Chief Minister's residence and then paid homage to the martyrs and revolutionaries of Indian freedom struggle at Shaurya Smarak.

Meanwhile, principal secretary AP Singh hoisted  the flag in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Former CM Kamal Nath also hoisted the tricolour at the state Congress office. In Dewas, Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister Usha Thakur hoisted the flag at the parade ground on Independence Day. 

