Bhopal: Security Beefed up for Independence Day

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,450 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order on Independence Day in the city on Tuesday. Additional police commissioner Awadhesh Goswami told Free Press that police personnel were deployed in large numbers at all the religious and public places. Vehicle checking is also on in the city to check transportation of drugs, illicit liquor, explosives etc. The government railway police (GRP) have also swung into action. People travelling outside Bhopal and arriving in the city from all corners are also being frisked.

Traffic diversion

Independence Day celebrations will be held on Lal Parade ground on Tuesday morning. The commuters travelling from Roshanpura Square to Lal Parade ground will have to take diverted route. Commuters travelling from TT Nagar to Bhopal railway station will have to pass through Press Complex, BSNL trijunction, KV number 1, Maida Mills trijunction and Bogda bridge.

