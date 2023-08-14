Bhopal: Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhary Meets Minister Vishvas Sarang, Triggers Speculation Of Joining BJP Ahead Of Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, who gained immense popularity with her debut Hindi film 'Pardes' (1997), met state Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang in Bhopal on Monday. The meet has triggered speculation that the actress might join BJP in view of Madhya Pradesh elections.

The minister daily convenes “Jan-Darshan” public hearing at his residence. She also joined “Jan-Darshan” and talked to public. She was heard singing famous Pardes track song "I Love My India...Vatan Mera India."

She hailed the organised working of government departments in Madhya Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several Bollywood celebrities have joined the BJP across India so far Hema Malini joined BJP in 2004. She represents Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani joined BJP. Currently, she represents Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Satrudhan Sinha, who early joined BJP, now he represents Asansol Lok Sabha constituency (West Bengal) on TMC ticket. Kiran Kher won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket. Babul Suprio who won elections on BJP ticket. Vinod Khanna, contested election on BJP ticket from Gurudaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

Ravi Kishan also joined BJP and won Lok Sabha elections. Nirahua, another Bhojpuri actor, won Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket. Moushumi Chatterjee joined BJP in 2004. Isha Koppikar also joined BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)