 MP: 759 Listed Criminals Nabbed in 14th Combing Drive By Bhopal Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 759 Listed Criminals Nabbed in 14th Combing Drive By Bhopal Police

MP: 759 Listed Criminals Nabbed in 14th Combing Drive By Bhopal Police

The criminals were nabbed upkeep of law and order and to ensure smooth polling in the city. The combing drives was conducted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the voting for Lok Sabha polls which is slated to be held in Bhopal on May 7, the city police carried out their 14th combing drive since the the Commissionerate system came into being and nabbed 759 listed criminals from all four zones of the city.

The criminals were nabbed upkeep of law and order and to ensure smooth polling in the city. The combing drives was conducted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told Free Press that a total of 800 police personnel lent their contribution to the combing drive. The drive was set in motion on Monday night around 11 pm, which continued till Tuesday morning till 5 am.

Read Also
Bhopal: Suicide Near Bhadbhada Bridge; Alcoholic Man Was Troubled Due To Marital Discord, Says...
article-image

Zone-1 police of the city ended up arresting the maximum number of accused, to be precise 250, who had charges of murders, rape, assault, attempt-to-murder, cheque bounce cases and fraud against them. A total of 127 criminals were held by the Zone-2, while 226 criminals were arrested by the Zone-3. The Zone-4 police laid their hands on 156 listed criminals.

Senior police officials said that the ones who were found consuming liquor in open were also rounded up and were booked under the Excise Act. It is noteworthy that in all the 14 combing drives carried out by the Bhopal police commissionerate system within the past two years, a total of 7773 criminals have been arrested by the police so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 759 Listed Criminals Nabbed in 14th Combing Drive By Bhopal Police

MP: 759 Listed Criminals Nabbed in 14th Combing Drive By Bhopal Police

Bhopal: Suicide Near Bhadbhada Bridge; Alcoholic Man Was Troubled Due To Marital Discord, Says...

Bhopal: Suicide Near Bhadbhada Bridge; Alcoholic Man Was Troubled Due To Marital Discord, Says...

MP: Chilled Roadside Juices & Drinks Aren’t ‘Cool’, Says Doctors

MP: Chilled Roadside Juices & Drinks Aren’t ‘Cool’, Says Doctors

Row Over Covishield: Side-Effect TTS is ‘Rare Complication’ After Any Vaccine, Clarify...

Row Over Covishield: Side-Effect TTS is ‘Rare Complication’ After Any Vaccine, Clarify...

Safety Hazard: Not A Single Streetlight On 2-km Stretch To Key Institutes

Safety Hazard: Not A Single Streetlight On 2-km Stretch To Key Institutes