WATCH: Dalit Sarpanch Stopped From Hoisting Tricolour By Upper Caste Teacher During Independence Day Program At Bhopal School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit sarpanch was stopped from hoisting the national flag by an upper caste Hindu teacher during the school programme on Tuesday on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

The upper caste teacher allegedly refused to let her hoist the national flag during the school programme because she was a Dalit, according to the sarpanch (village head) of the community.

The Sarpanch's video was also posted by The Dalit Voice on Twitter (X). In the video, the school is hosting an Independence Day programme as the Sarpanch is demonstrating in front of the gate.

Another person stated that Barelal Ahirwar, a Scheduled caste, had to go through this torture.

PM Modi Hoisted Flag At Red Fort

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort and hoisted the flag. After presenting flower tributes at Rajghat, Modi travelled to the Red Fort. In his opening remarks, Modi brought up the situation in Manipur. He promised to bring peace to Manipur and called what transpired there a regrettable tragedy. The Prime Minister began his remarks by honouring the martyrs and all those who battled for the country's freedom. According to Modi, my country, which has the greatest democratic system in the world and the largest population, is celebrating its independence with 140 crore members of my family.

The past few weeks have seen a wave of violence in Manipur. Many people lost their lives. However, the area is gradually experiencing a return to calm. Only peace can bring about a solution to a problem. Both the federal and state governments are working hard to come up with a solution. According to Narendra Modi, the nation is on Manipur's side.

