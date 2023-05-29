 WATCH | 'Daydreaming', Shivraj replies after Rahul Gandhi claims to win 150 seats in upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections
CM Chouhan said, “Dil ke bahlane ko baba khayal accha hai. BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Daydreaming', Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replied after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that his party will win 150 seats in upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

“Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe,” the chief minister said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, CM Chouhan said, “Dil ke bahlane ko baba khayal accha hai (It's a good idea to keep yourself in amusement). Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe.”

He asserted that BJP will win 200 seats in the 230 assembly.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday regarding poll preparedness. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi said the party would continue its winning streak in Madhya Pradesh after emerging victorious in Karnataka.

Congress stresses on party unity

Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge P Aggarwal were among those present during the meeting.

