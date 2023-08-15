MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break In The State, Rainfall Return Expected After August 18

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past 10 days, there has been a lull in heavy rainfall across the state due to a monsoon break. The break is expected to persist for the next three days, with anticipation building for the activation of two weather systems after August 18.

The current weather pattern has seen a reduction of up to 4% in overall rainfall since the onset of the monsoon break. Particularly, the eastern regions experienced around 1% less rainfall than usual, while the western parts witnessed a more significant decline of up to 6%.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, meteorologist Ashfaq Husain explained that the absence of an active weather system has led to a decrease in rainfall activity. The monsoon trough has also shifted towards the Himalayas, resulting in lighter showers.

There is optimism that by August 18, the monsoon trough will return to its normal position, and alongside the activation of a cyclonic circulation, this could trigger light to moderate rainfall in the eastern regions, and occasionally heavy rainfall in some areas.

The recent weather phenomenon has led to the current bout of scattered showers and slight changes in the monsoon dynamics.

The encirclement of cyclonic winds over Gujarat has indirectly affected regions like Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Indore-Ujjain, causing intermittent bouts of rainfall over the past few days.

A similar pattern is expected to continue over the next three to four days.

Notable rainfall has been recorded in several districts. Narsinghpur has received over 35 inches of rain, while Sivani-Mandla has witnessed over 32 inches.

In districts like Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, and Raisen, rainfall has exceeded 28 inches.

Some districts have experienced lesser rainfall. Areas like Satna, Ashoknagar, Badwani, Gwalior, Khargone, Khandwa, Mandsaur, and Morena have received around 16 inches of rainfall or even less.

Weather Forecast

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of scattered showers in various regions. Light rainfall is predicted for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram, while a mix of sunshine and clouds is expected in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh continues to experience diverse weather patterns, prompting residents to remain vigilant and adapt to the changing conditions.

