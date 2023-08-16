MP: Missionary School Teacher, Director Beat Students With Sticks For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Tiranga Rally, Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school director and teacher of a missionary school was booked for allegedly beating students brutally for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' during a Tiranga rally in Ujjain district on Wednesday. Police have also conducted medical examination of five children owing to sever injuries. However, the school director maintained that the school said that the students were passing lewd comments to girls, therefore a disciplinary action was taken against them.

According to the local media reports, the case pertains to Mother Mary Higher Secondary School in Nagda tehsil of the district.

In his police complaint, a 16-year-old student said that during the Tiranga Yatra taken out by the school on Independence Day, his group of friends were cheering 'Jai Shree Ram'. School director Maria Shekhwat and teacher Vishwajeet Jaiswal got agitated and locked 10 children in the hall and beat them with sticks. They hurled abuses too, said the police complaint.

In his complaint, the students said that the teachers asked in anger,"What is the need of chanting Shri Ram? Do not play Hindu-Muslim in school and spread terrorism. The student also told that they are asked to chant 'Jai Marians' every day after National Anthem during school prayer."

However, the school director Maria Shekhwat maintained that they did the right action as the children were behaving indisciplined. "We take out the Tiranga Yatra every year. There are children of every caste and religion in the school. We celebrate all kinds of functions. The children were asked to chant patriotic slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' during the yatra."

Nagda police station in-charge Nilin Budhauliya told that the children were injured in the beating. A case has been registered against Maria Shekhawat and Vishwajeet Jaiswal under sections 323, 294, 34 in the matter.

