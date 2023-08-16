Madhya Pradesh: BJP Members Hoist National Flag Outside Liquor Store In Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen waving the national flag outside a liquor store in Guna, an image of the same quickly gained traction on social media.

In the photograph, prominent figures including the BJP District President Dharmendra Singh Sikarwar, MLA from Guna Gopilal Jatav, District Panchayat President Arvind Dhakad former MLA Rajendra Saluja can be spotted along with women party workers.

The image captures the moment when the tricolor was hoisted on a flex banner above the liquor store's signboard. Some individuals in the photo can be seen applauding the gesture.

This sight sparked conversations across social platforms, with many users sharing the image along with various reactions.

The gesture, while representative of patriotism, has sparked discussions about its appropriateness given the location. As the photo continues to circulate online, opinions about the incident remain diverse.

It remains to be seen how the party responds to the reactions.

