 MP: 22 Prisoners Released From Indore Central Jail On Independence Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 22 Prisoners Released From Indore Central Jail On Independence Day

MP: 22 Prisoners Released From Indore Central Jail On Independence Day

19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious offences and three prisoners were serving sentences in ordinary cases.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 22 prisoners were released from Central Jail on the occasion of Independence Day following their good behaviour inside the jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said.

Of these prisoners, 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious offences and three prisoners were serving sentences in ordinary cases.

The prisoners were given the certificate of release, were felicitated and were given respectful farewell. They were also explained to do good work after being released from the jail.

Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar said, According to the rule of the state government, like every year, those prisoners whose conduct has been good in jail were released on the occasion of Independence day. A total of 22 prisoners were released from the central jail out of which 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious cases like murder whereas three prisoners were serving jail terms in normal cases.

Read Also
Indore: Sunny Deol Hoists National Flag At Infantry Research Center In Mhow On 77th Independence Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10 Tourists Rescued From Sinking Boat In Narmada River In MP Temple Town Of Omkareshwar

10 Tourists Rescued From Sinking Boat In Narmada River In MP Temple Town Of Omkareshwar

Indore: Colorful Celebrations Honor Independence Day In The City

Indore: Colorful Celebrations Honor Independence Day In The City

MP: 22 Prisoners Released From Indore Central Jail On Independence Day

MP: 22 Prisoners Released From Indore Central Jail On Independence Day

Indore: Minister Tulsi Silawat Hoists Tricolour At RAPTC Ground On 77th Independence Day

Indore: Minister Tulsi Silawat Hoists Tricolour At RAPTC Ground On 77th Independence Day

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break In The State, Rainfall Return Expected After August 18

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Break In The State, Rainfall Return Expected After August 18