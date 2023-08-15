Indore: Sunny Deol Hoists National Flag At Infantry Research Center In Mhow On 77th Independence Day

ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, actor Sunny Deol visited the Infantry Research Center and Museum in (MHOW) Military Head Quarters of War in Madhya Pradesh.

He along with Indian Army soldiers hoisted the National Flag there.

Take a look at the pictures of Sunny from the flag-hoisting ceremony Sunny's presence at MHOW comes at a time when he is basking in the success of 'Gadar 2'.

The film has taken the Indian box office by storm. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Gadar 2' has minted Rs 173.58 crore so far.

"200 NOT OUT *TODAY*â?¦ #Gadar2 is UNSTOPPABLEâ?¦ Continues its DREAM RUN on Mondayâ?¦ Monday *almost* AT PAR with Friday, UNBELIEVABLEâ?¦ Sure to DEMOLISH *lifetime biz* of many biggiesâ?¦ Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr. Total: Rs 173.58 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Was quite stressed before Gadar 2 release'

On Monday, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

ANI

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.