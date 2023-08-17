Indore: IDA Chairman Inspects Under-construction Khajrana Flyover

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction Khajrana flyover was inspected on Wednesday by Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda. A huge girder will be installed in the span of about 150 feet so that the traffic shall not be obstructed on the square.

During inspection, superintending engineer (SE) Anil Joshi made a detailed presentation regarding the progress of the work through drawing. He also informed Chawda about the girder.

Chairman Chawda said that there are 2 parts of 3-3 lanes of the flyover, the right part of the flyover could be completed as soon as possible. The officials are directed to complete the work so that traffic bottlenecks shall not occur much at the square.

Officials said that the traffic passing under the flyover will be able to run below it without any hindrance. They added that a girder is also being installed in the span of about 150 feet so that the traffic shall not be obstructed on the square. There will be no pillar in the traffic route.

The bridge will be the first of its kind in the city, its length will be 500 metres and will cost around Rs 45 crore. Along with this, utility line shifting (Narmada line and sewer line) shifting and other work of Rs 9 crore would be an additional expenditure.

MLA Mahendra Hardia who was also present during the inspection said, ‘Before the construction of the bridge by Indore Development Authority, we had suggested that work should be done in the direction of installing girder so that traffic coming from under the bridge could pass smoothly. I am happy that the authority has taken cognisance of this and work is being done by making necessary improvements.’

