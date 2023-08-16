Indore: Dirty Linens & Absent Staff At MY Hosp Catch Div Commissioner's Eyes During Surprise Inspection; Show Cause Notice To Over 25 Employees

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya continued the surprise inspection of the hospitals associated to MGM Medical College. On Wednesday, it was MY Hospital's turn. He visited the Outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital, checked the facilities provided to the indoor patients along with inspecting the cleanliness and hygiene in the wards, operation theaters, and ICU.

Bhaydiya had expressed his displeasure over the absence of cleaning staff and nurses during the duty hours and asked the Superintendent Dr PS Thakur to serve show cause notices to them.

The divisional commissioner was also annoyed by seeing dirty linens in the wards and operation theatre after which he called the file of the laundry contractor and asked the officials to take action against him for the same.

Bhaydiya also cautioned the staff for maintaining the facilities and said that he can come for the surprise inspection anytime.

On the directions of Divisional Commissioner, hospital administration has been serving show cause notices to more than 25 staff members including nurses, and fourth grade employees.