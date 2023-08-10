 Indore: Div Commissioner Does Surprise Inspection Of Chacha Nehru Hospital, Holds Meeting Over Scarcity Of Staff
Indore: Div Commissioner Does Surprise Inspection Of Chacha Nehru Hospital, Holds Meeting Over Scarcity Of Staff

Indore: Div Commissioner Does Surprise Inspection Of Chacha Nehru Hospital, Holds Meeting Over Scarcity Of Staff

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing his ‘hospital run’, divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya reached Government Chacha Nehru Hospital on Thursday for a surprise inspection. During his visit, he inspected the wards, ICU, and other facilities in the hospital and expressed his satisfaction over the same.

Later, he also visited Super Speciality Hospital for inspection and held a meeting with the doctors to discuss the scarcity of staff and required equipment.

Notably, Mal Singh Bhaydiya has inspected four hospitals associated with MGM Medical College in the last 10 days after taking the charge as Indore Divisional Commissioner.

Bhaydiya assumed charge on Aug 1

Bhaydiya assumed charge in Indore on Tuesday August 1, 2023. He is transferred from Bhopal.

He has succeeded Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, who is transferred to Bhopal as Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal Division. 

Div commissioner accused of misbehaviour

One of these inspections has also landed Bhaydiya in a controversy as he has been accused of misbehaviour. The divisional commissioner and his assistant have been accused of misbehaviour with Dr Anupama Dave during his inspection visit to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, on August 3. In reponse to this, the MGM Medical College Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) has submitted a memorandum to the acting Dean of MGM Medical College, addressing the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

