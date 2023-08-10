Indore Dengue Scare: Cases Increasing Swiftly, Health Dept Focuses On Densely Populated Areas | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, there is no relief in sight for city residents from dengue, the deadly vector-borne disease which is spreading its tentacles across the city.

As many as nine people have tested positive in the first nine days of the month with which the total number of patients affected has reached 53, so far. Moreover, five cases were found in the past two days out of which four are females and one is male, including a child.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 53 patients have tested positive, so far, including 21 men and 32 women. As many as three patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of three active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive.

While the number of patients is increasing in private hospitals, no active patient is getting treatment in any hospital according to the records of the health department. The officials claimed that other patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.

Meanwhile, officials also said that cases were found at Nyay Nagar, Anand Nagar, Shree Nagar, and other areas.

Larvae found in 65 houses in eight days

Number of villages/wards surveyed – 636/85

Number of houses checked - 2275

Number of houses where larvae found - 65

Number of containers checked - 11928

Larvae found in containers - 64

Container Index - 0.54

House index - 2.86