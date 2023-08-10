Indore: RTO To Hold Eye Check-up Camp For Bus, Auto Drivers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming for road safety and prevention of accidents due to poor eyesight, the Regional Transport Department will organise an eye check-up camp for drivers on August 11.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said that having good eyesight is important for drivers and one should not risk their as well as others’ lives if they have poor eyesight. Meanwhile. assistant RTO Archana Mishra said, “We run the eye check-up camp at regular intervals not only to check the eyesight but also to motivate people to get their eyesight checked regularly to ensure safe driving.”

She added that all drivers who don’t have time for eye care can take medical consultation by participating in the camp.

“We appeal to bus and auto drivers to participate in the camp to ensure success of the initiative,” Mishra added. The RTO officials had also organised an eye check-up camps for staff and employees of RTO office with the help of a private eye check-up centre. Not only the staff and employees but the applicants who reached the office also went through the eye check-up test. As many as 175 people underwent the eye tests and over 20 per cent of them were advised to take medication and spectacles.