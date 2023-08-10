Indore: Break In Rains Keeps Temperature, Humidity Up

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the long break in rains, the city’s weather turned sunny, increasing the day and night temperature, on Wednesday.

The sky got clear for a few hours and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast weather. However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the afternoon and the level of humidity had also increased in the day turning the weather uncomfortable while some parts of the district witnessed drizzling in the afternoon.

The change in weather has also pulled the day temperature up by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the officials of regional meteorological department have forecast that the city will continue to witness drizzling on Thursday and for the next couple of days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Najibabad, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Supaul, Balurghat and thence eastwards towards Manipur. There is no strong system round the corner to cause any spell of rains in the city” met officials said adding “Light showers will continue in Indore region for next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 586.3 mm (23.08 inches). The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 89 per cent in the morning and 82 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, both at the normal.

