Indore: 16 kg Tumour Removed From Woman's Stomach After 2-Hour Surgery

Amusing Accomplishment Of Indore Doctors, Removed 16 KG Tumor From 49 KG Woman's Stomach

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor’s team of a private hospital in Indore successfully removed a tumor weighing 16 kilograms from a 41-year-old woman’s stomach whose weight was only 49 kilograms.

According to Dr. Atul Vyas, the patient Sheetal was suffering from ovarian tumor for months, due to which she was even unable to walk and sit. As soon as detecting the same, his team started the treatment.

Operation Went On For Two Hours

It was a difficult case as it took more than two hours to operate the tumor out of the patient’s body and even a slight mistake could damage many nerves of her body.

According to information, Sheetal is originally from Ashta and was suffering from stomach pain for the past few months. The total weight of the woman was only 49 kg and this is probably the first case of removal of 16 kg tumor through an operation, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

There Was Also A Possibility Of The Tumor To Burst Inside The Body

Dr. Gaurav Saxena, who was part of the team of doctors who performed the operation, said that had the tumor remained inside the patient’s body a little longer, it could have bursted inside and the patient could lose her life. But at present, she is out of danger.

Mayuri Sharma, Sheetal’s relative, said that she visited many hospitals including Indore and Ashta, but no one could help her. She was suffering from a disease for months finally, now she’s out of danger.

More Than A Dozen Doctors Performed The Operation

Dr.Atul Vyas, Dr. Gaurav Saxena, Dr. Gaurav Yadav, Dr. Ashish Sharma, Dr. Minal Jhala, Dr. Vidhi Desai, Dr. Yash Bhardwaj, Dr. Raj Kesarwani, Dr. Hoshiar Sikarwar, Dr. Rahul in the surgery team Sharma, Dr. Anand Kushwaha, Dr. Priyanka Thakur, Dr. Ruchi Tiwari, Dr. Apoorva Saxena, Dr. Vaibhav Tiwari was included in the anaesthesia team.

