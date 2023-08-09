 MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test Answer key Out At esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test Answer key Out At esb.mp.gov.in

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key provided by the MPESB and the last date to do is August 11. To raise objections, applicants need to pay a processing fee of ₹50 per question.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test Answer key | Representative Image

The Answer key for MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) on August 8. Candidates who appeared for the MP HSTET exam can check the answer keys through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 was held from August 2 to August 6.

Direct link to check MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key

Steps to download MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Then click on the “Online Question/Answer Objection -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023”

Key in your roll number and TAC Code.

HSTET provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objections if any.

