MP Board Exams 2023: Datesheet Released, Exams To Begin In February 2024; Details Inside

MP Board Exams 2023: Datesheet Released, Exams To Begin In February 2024 | FP Pic

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the year 2023. Students can access the detailed datesheet on the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

The MPBSE 10th examination will begin on February 5 and will close on February 28, 2024. The MP Board Class 12th exam will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Steps to access the MP Board Exams 2023 datesheet:

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "MP Board Exams 2023 Datesheet" on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the detailed schedule.

Step 4: Students can view and download the datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Along with the Madhya Pradesh Board exam date sheet, the MPBSE has also released the exam day instructions for students, reporting time, question paper reading time marking scheme and other details. Students can check the complete datesheet and instructions available on the official website-- mpbse.nic.in.

