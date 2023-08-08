 Bhopal: 15 Tribals From Anuppur Beaten In Rajkot, Congress Mounts Attack
Bhopal: 15 Tribals From Anuppur Beaten In Rajkot, Congress Mounts Attack

The incident took place under Paal police station limits on August 5.

Updated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 15 Tribals From Anuppur Beaten In Rajkot, Congress Mounts Attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People from Anuppur district who went to Rajkot in Gujarat in search for work, were beaten by contractor who charged them with burglary.

Congress party has demanded inquiry into the matter. The incident took place under Paal police station limits on August 5.

The tribal youths were thrashed mercilessly and kept hostage. Four youths received severe injuries.

The company management confiscated their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones. A video of the act went viral.

Instead of taking action against those who beat tribal youths, Gujarat Police forced both the parties to compromise, sources said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has demanded justice for tribals. “I want to know from state government whether they will take action against brutal treatment of tribals,” he added.

