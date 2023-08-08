'Why Has PM Modi Not Visited Manipur', Asks Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi In Lok Sabha During No-Confidence Debate (WATCH)

The debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha began on Tuesday (August 8) with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi starting the debate for Congress and attacking the Prime Minister and ruling BJP government for violence in Manipur. He also asked three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "Why has PM Modi not visited Manipur till date? 2. Why did PM Modi take almost 80 days to speak on Manipur? 3. Why hasn't PM Modi sacked the CM of Manipur till date?"

Gaurav Gogoi also raised the issue of BJP accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having close relations with China against the nation's interest and said that even Congress can talk about things discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his office. This riled up Home Minister Amit Shah who stood up and gave a strong rebuttal to Gogoi.

Takes jibe on BJP

Gaurav Gogoi also took a jibe on the ruling government and said that the present government was favouring six industrialist but that he was not naming the business house that the government was expecting. When this led to ruckus by the ruling government MPs, Gogoi said, "Surprisingly, when I took the names of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, no one protested! As soon as I talked about a businessman, all these MPs and ministers stood up."

"Two Manipurs created because of this government," said Gogoi.

Gogoi made serious allegations on the BJP saying that the party had encouraged a militant organisation in the state back in 2017-2018.

BJP says opposition and Congress feeling "insecure"

For the BJP, Nishikant Dubey started the debate during the no-confidence motion. However, there was sloganeering in the House as soon as he began speaking. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stepped in and asked as to why was the opposition stopping the government from replying and said that opposition should not have so much "insecurity".

