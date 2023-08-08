From Nehru To Modi, Charting Course Of No-Confidence In Parliament Over The Years

Jawaharlal Nehru (first Prime Minister of India) and PM Narendra Modi (right) |

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 8) will take up the no-confidence motion moved by Congress and supported by opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties against the BJP's Narendra Modi led NDA government in Centre. The no-confidence motion is titled as "That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers", and is listed as the last item for the day in the list of business. As the Modi government faces no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, here is a brief look at the history of no-confidence motion moved in the Parliament in independent India.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had faced the no-confidence motion for the most number of times. The former PM had faced no-confidence motion a total of 15 times.

First No-confidence Motion in independent India

The first no-confidence motion was moved against first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Following the debacle of war with China in 1962, Acharya JB Kriplani in August 1963 had moved a no-confidence motion against the Jawaharlal Nehru government in the monsoon session of parliament in 1963. A total of 62 votes were in the favour of the motion, whereas 347 votes were put against the no-confidence motion.

Other PM's to face No-Confidence motion

Former Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh had all faced no-confidence motions.

Second no-confidence motion against PM Modi

This is the second no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government. In 2018, a no-confidence motion was moved which received 126 votes in favour against 325 votes opposing it.

Total Number of No-Confidence motions so far

Excluding the no-confidence motion to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday (August 8), the no-confidence motion has been moved a total of 27 times so far.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)