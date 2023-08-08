No-Confidence Motion: Rahul Gandhi Likely To Open Debate For Opposition Today; Fireworks In Lok Sabha Expected

No-Confidence Motion: Rahul Gandhi Likely To Open Debate From Opposition Side; Lok Sabha Braces For Intense Drama | PTI

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to kickstart the debate from the opposition side as the Lok Sabha prepares to engage in discussions surrounding the no-confidence motion targeting the government on Tuesday. Reports citing sources within the Congress party have confirmed that Gandhi will initiate the discourse, with other leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, the motion's initiator, following suit in due course.

Intense Debate Forecasted in Lok Sabha

Commencing today, the Lok Sabha is bracing for a heated debate revolving around the no-confidence motion aimed at the BJP-led government. Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, proposed the motion, which is placed as the third agenda item on the List of Business.

This discussion takes place amidst the backdrop of ethnic violence in Manipur, which has caused significant disruptions in both houses of Parliament. In addition to Gandhi's participation, Congress leaders such as Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are expected to present their perspectives during the debate.

PM Modi's Response Scheduled for Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to deliver his response to the debate on Thursday, a pivotal moment in the proceedings. Despite the government's advantageous position in terms of numbers, the opposition aims to showcase its newly solidified unity in tackling the Modi-led BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Definitely, He Will Speak," Affirms Congress Chief

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge confidently declared that Rahul Gandhi will indeed address the no-confidence motion, reinforcing the party's commitment to the matter. "Jaroor bolenge (definitely, he will speak)," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing the reporters on Monday.

Gandhi's Return to Lok Sabha

Following a four-month disqualification, Gandhi's reentry into the Lok Sabha was enabled on Monday, as the Supreme Court temporarily stayed his conviction in a defamation case. This development restored his membership in the Lower House.

