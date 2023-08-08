WATCH: BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meeting Ahead Of Facing No-Confidence Motion

BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meeting | Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held its Parliamentary Party Meeting ahead of facing the No-Confidence Motion in the Parliament today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the meeting. BJP will be facing the No-Confidence Motion in Parliament today. INDIA bloc of Opposition parties moved the No-confidence motion which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Opposition party leader's meeting is also scheduled to be held at 10 AM in the LoP Rajya Sabha office in the Parlaiment. The Opposition will chalk out strategy to take up the highly important discussion over no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Manipur is likely to be the main discussion in the Parliament over the period of three days.

Read Also WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Receives Grand Welcome By INDIA MPs As He Reaches Parliament

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP has held the Parliamentary Party Meeting today in which it will discuss to tackle the Opposition's attack on the Government over the issues like Manipur violence. BJP President JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also present in the meeting. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament to attend the meeting. Rahul Gandhi may open the debate over the no-confidence motion for the Opposition parties today. Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary membership was restored on Monday (August 7) after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi to reply on August 10

Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Parliament on August 9 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on August 10. The Opposition parties passed the no-confidence motion in the Parliament to force PM Narendra Modi to speak over the violence in Manipur.

Mega showdown

A mega showdown is expected at the Lok Sabha between PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Around 20 speakers will speak for the BJP and Nishikant Dubey will be the first speaker for the saffron party.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)