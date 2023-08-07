 WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Receives Grand Welcome By INDIA MPs As He Reaches Parliament
The Congress MP from Wayanad was welcomed with "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" slogans by Congress MPs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi in parliament |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was given a grand welcome by INDIA alliance parties upon him reaching the Parliament for the first time after his disqualification was stayed by the Supreme Court. The Congress MP from Wayanad was welcomed with "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" slogans by Congress MPs.

Watch: The moment Rahul stepped out of his vehicle on his arrival in the Parliament.

Rahul arrives at Parliament

WATCH: Rahul, upon reaching the parliament, first went up to the Gandhi statue.

Watch: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament.

Rahul's membership restored

On Monday (August 7), Rahul Gandhi's membership was restored, just days after the Supreme Court put a stay on his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case. Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had upheld Surat court's order which had sentenced two years of imprisonment to Rahul for his remark "why do all thieves have Modi surname", in a case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. This had led to Rahul's disqualification as MP from the house.

Rahul Gandhi Returns As Lok Sabha MP, Membership Restored After SC Stays Conviction
