MP: 8 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees To Rameswaram Overturns In Dindori

MP: 8 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees Overturns In Dindori |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): More than eight people were injured after a speeding bus-- carrying devotees to Rameswaram, lost control and overturned in Dindori district late on Wednesday night. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. However, the driver fled the spot, leaving the injured.

There were about 55 devotees in the bus. According to the passengers, they were going from Amarkantak to Rameswar after visiting Narmada temple. The driver lost control as soon as he got down from Kikarjhar Ghat and the bus fell into a pit next to the road. All the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident.

Accident prone area

The place where the accident happened, there is a blind turn along with the ghat and is known for tragic accidents almost every other day.

All the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident and are said to be residents of Raisen and Sagar district.

As soon as the information about the bus accident came, Collector Vikas Mishra and the local police immediately reached the spot and with the help of the local people evacuated the passengers trapped inside the bus safely.

Injured admitted to health centre

The persons injured in the accident have been admitted to the nearest health centre, Samnapur, for first aid, while arrangements have also been made for other pilgrims to stay in Samnapur.

