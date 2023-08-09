MP High Court Validates Caste Certificate Of BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court (Gwalior bench) has validated the caste certificate of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji by setting aside the decision of its single bench in connection of the "fake caste certificate" case.

The single bench of MP High Court (Gwalior Bench) on December 12, last year ordered the quashing of the 'Nat' scheduled caste (SC) status of Ashok Nagar (SC) MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji, FIR against him and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

After which the BJP MLA Jajji challenged the decision before the division bench of the court.

Advocate of MLA Jajji, S S Gautam told media, "There was a case regarding the certificate of scheduled caste (SC) status of legislator Jajpal Singh Jajji. The Scrutiny Committee had made the SC status caste certificate of MLA Jajji valid on December 18, 2019."

"After that following a detailed investigation, the order of the Scrutiny Committee was challenged by the opposition before the single bench of the court through a writ petition. After hearing, the Single Bench quashed the decision of the Scrutiny Committee on December 12, last year and gave directions to register an FIR against the BJP MLA and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and many other instructions were issued," Gautam said.

He further said that the said decision was challenged by the legislator Jajji before the division bench of the court. The final arguments in this appeal were held last month on July 13 and the order was reserved.

The division bench of the court on Wednesday gave its decision and by crossing the decision of the single bench, it accepted the decision of the Scrutiny Committee given on December 18, 2019 in which SC status certificate of MLA Jajji was stated valid, Gautam said.

All the orders which were given by the Single Bench have been quashed, he added.

Notably, the writ petition was filed by the BJP leader Ladduram Kori, who lost the SC-reserved Ashoknagar seat to Jajji in 2018, when Jajji was in Congress. After that Jajji switched to the BJP in March 2020 after Union Minister Jotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, and won the bypoll on a BJP ticket.

