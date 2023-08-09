Bhopal: CM Chouhan Urges People To Participate In 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' Campaign |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign has assumed significance and this remarkable initiative will spread the sentiment of patriotism. “It is expressive of reverence to Mother India. The campaign aims to connect all citizens,” Chouhan said while addressing a video conference on the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Urging people to participate in the campaign, Chouhan said, “Peoples representatives, Panchayat representatives, municipal members, social organisations, volunteers, religious organisations, students, sports persons, employees, local artists, all should join the campaign. Cultural competitions on the theme of the campaign should also be organised.”

'The program should bring people together'

Chouhan said that the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign is not merely a government program. “It should bring together all individuals. The national flag should be hoisted in every household, and plantation activity should be conducted,” he said.

Chouhan further informed that he will plant 75 saplings along with women on August 14th.

In the meeting held at Samatva Bhavan, Principal Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary Culture Shivshekhar Shukla, and other officials were present while district Collectors virtually attended the meeting.

It was also informed during the meeting regarding the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaigns that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will conclude with a host of events from August 9th to August 15th. The installation of plaques, oath-taking, Vasudha Vandana, honouring heroes, hoisting the national flag, and singing in chorus the national anthem are the main components of the campaign.

Upload selfie on gov portal

A plaque will be installed in the premises of local schools in every Panchayat and Municipal Corporation. After taking oath, individuals will upload selfies with the lamp held in their hands to the portal https://yuva.gov.in/meri_maati_mera_desh. Under the oath-taking initiative, a pledge will be taken to make India self-reliant and developed, to free the mentality of slavery, to take pride in the country's rich heritage, to strengthen unity, to honour those who sacrificed their life for the country.