MP: 'Smuggling Hatred In The Shop Of Love', Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Kamal Nath Over 'Hindu Rashtra' Comment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics has intensified on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s statement about India being a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Now All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken objection to Nath’s comments and said that the Congress leader is ‘smuggling hate in the shop of love.’

Owaisi’s comment is a jibe on Rahul Gandhi’s statement of opening a shop of love in the market of hatred during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

'India will never be a Hindu nation'

Owaisi further asserted that India was never a Hindu nation, is not and will never be in the future.

Taking to twitter, the Hyderabad MP wrote, “The "veteran" Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh is clearly saying what Mohan Bhagwat says: that India is a Hindu nation. India is not a country of just one community. India was never a Hindu nation, is not and will never be Insha'Allah. Hate is being trafficked in “Mohabbat Ki Dukan”. Where did they get the right to label others as B-Team? Even if BJP loses tomorrow, will there be any reduction in this hatred?”

Is it needed to say separately that India is a Hindu Rashtra?: Kamal Nath

Notably, the senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader on Tuesday, during a press conference, asked whether it is needed to say separately that India is a "Hindu Rashtra", given the fact that 82 percent of Hindu population lives in the country.

"World's largest Hindu population lives in our country. 82 percent of Hindus reside here. It is not a debatable issue. It is not something to be told. These are statistics...What is the need to say it separately?" Nath shot back when reporters sought his comment on controversial spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri's purported demand to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

However, after this the former CM also said that he is secular.

Nath getting backlash for organising Dhirendra Shastri's katha

Kamal Nath has been at the centre stage of criticism for organising Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s katha in his home turf Chhindwara. Shastri is known for making controversial statements and demands to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

