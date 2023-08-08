Bhopal: Retired Store-Keeper Turns Out To Be A Crorepati | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police, Bhopal conducted searches at two places of a retired store-keeper of the health department, Ashfaq Ali and found him to be a crorepati, said the officials here on Tuesday.

The searches have so far led to unearthing of assets worth Rs 10 crore which is 150% more than Ali’s known sources of income.

SP Manu Vyas said that prior to the search, a probe into a complaint about Ali having accumulated assets led to registration of case under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Subsequent probe led to documents pertaining to purchase of at least 16 immovable assets in the names of Ali’s wife, son and daughter.

Searches were also conducted in Ali’s premises in Bhopal and Lateri area of adjoining Vidisha district, on Tuesday morning, said the SP.

With a volume of cash being seized from Ali’s Bhopal residence, a note counting machine had to be brought for counting cash by the search party.

The search in Bhopal and Lateri led to recovery of Rs 21 lakh cash and Rs 42 lakh worth jewellery, four buildings in Lateri, including a shopping complex being constructed on 14,000 sqf and a palatial house built on 2500 sqf out of the one acre land owned by the family.

Read Also MP: 50 MVA Power Transformer Makes Operational At Moman Barodiya

In Lateri, the family has built a three-storied building, which has been rented out to a private school.

Besides those 16 immovable assets worth Rs 1.25 crore, information is being collected by the teams about more than 50 more immovable assets in Bhopal and Lateri, the documentation was underway till the filing of this report.

In his three-decade of service, Ali was posted mostly in health department facilities, including Rajgarh District Hospital. The police have also found a high end car and a hi-speed motorbike and other luxury items.

Read Also Indore: Clash Of Titans Results In Same Fee Structure For All

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)