MP: 50 MVA Power Transformer Makes Operational At Moman Barodiya

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): MP TRANSCO (MP Power Transmission Company) has installed a 50 MVA new power transformer at 132 KV Substation Moman Barodia of Shajapur district.

The state energy minister, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, said that in view of the increasing demand for electricity from agriculture and domestic consumers in the Moman Barodia region, MP Transco increased the capacity of the substation by installing and commissioning a 50 MVA power transformer. With the installation of this transformer, the capacity of the Moman Barodia substation has increased to 70 MVA.

Tomar said that success has been achieved in making this transformer, installed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.76 crore, operational from the Indore SCADA Centre through remote technology.

Tomar said that with the installation of this transformer, electricity consumers connected to Moman Barodia, Mohana, Nagjiri, Mandoda, and Shadipur in Shajapur district will greatly benefit; now a quality power supply will be available to them at the proper voltage. Tomar congratulated to the employees of MP Transco for achieving this success

Transformer made operational remotely for the first time in Shajapur district

MP Transco's executive engineer, Nindosh Kerketta, told that using HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology, this transformer was made operational at Mohan Barodia, 124 km away from Indore, by clicking the mouse of the computer at SCADA centre Indore. This technique has been used for the first time in Shajapur district. In this technique, the substation equipment is controlled and operated by a combination of human and computer machines.

Total installed capacity of MP Transco increased to 77875 MVA

The total installed transformation capacity of MP TRANSCO has now increased to 77875 MVA, of which the 400 KV side is 11095 MVA, the 220 KV side is 32385 MVA, and the 132 KV side is 34485 MVA. MP TRANSCO transmits power through its 414 extra-high-tension substations in Madhya Pradesh. In 14 of the 400 KV, 88 of the 220 KV, and 312 of the 132 KV substations are included.

