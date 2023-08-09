Nuh After Effects: MP Village Bars Entry Of Muslim, Christian Traders |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The after effects of Nuh violence can be felt in a village in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh where the Sarpanch has barred the entry of minorities (Muslims and Christians) into the village. Posters regarding the decision were also put up in the village.

Though the posters were removed by district officials on Tuesday, the Sarpanch still claimed that they would continue to seek AADHAR cards of the traders entering the village.

Sarpanch says, 'Took the decision for safety of women'

The case pertains to Gram Panchayat Dhaturia, located 9 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters. Sarpanch Bablu Yadav had called a meeting here on Sunday. Here, referring to the incident of violence in Nuh-Mewat in Haryana, he proposed that people who sell junk, quilts, blankets, cots including hawkers keep coming to the village from other states. These people steal, rob and take away our women.

Followed by this, posters stating ‘Entry of Christian and Muslim traders in the village is prohibited’ were put up in the village on Monday. The posters also demand the traders to carry AADHAR cards with them.

According to local reports, Yadav has claimed that he has taken the decision to safeguard the women of the village.

Police assures of action

Later, sarpanch Bablu Yadav shared a photo of the poster on his Facebook account. When police received information about the incident, Naib Tehsildar, in-charge of rural police station Satyendra Kushwaha and the police team reached the village on Tuesday morning and removed the banners from the walls. At the same time, he assured the people of the village that if any such incident happens, the police administration is ready to take action.

Bablu Yadav is district president of BJP Kisan Morcha

Notably, sarpanch Bablu Yadav is the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha.

It is also interesting to note that the village with around a thousand voters has no Muslim or Christian residents.

In the aftermath of violence Haryana’s Nuh, calls for the boycott of Muslim traders and workers had emerged from Hindu organisations.

Read Also MP: MLA Lays Foundation Stone Of Road Development Works Worth Rs 30 L In Garoth

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)