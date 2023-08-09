MP: MLA Lays Foundation Stone Of Road Development Works Worth Rs 30 L In Garoth | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Upon completion of one year of the newly elected municipal council, a series of events was held on Monday. MLA Devi Lal Dhakad accompanied by city council president Rajesh Sethia, laid the foundation stone for road works at ward no 4 taken up at a cost of Rs 30L.

A sapling plantation drive here on Bolia Road was followed by Swachhta rally meant to sensitise the public and bring behavioural change in them. Later in the evening, Chaat Chowpatty (food-court) square was inaugurated for savouring local flavours.

MLA Dhakad in his address said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister and CM is committed to the ideals of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Development works costing Rs 2500-3k cr have completed under Garoth assembly.

Towards the end, the chief guest released a 'development booklet' comprising of the development works in town. During which, former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, vice- president Mahesh Malviya, former council president Kachru Lal, councillor Raju Magar, former janpad president Bhagwan Singh Chandrawat and district panchayat member representative Shyam Singh Chauhan besides other councilors and municipal employees also attended the event. The chief municipal officer (CMO) Virendra Mehta proposed a vote of thanks.

