Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selected candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test held in 2020 allegedly shaved their heads in Bhopal on Tuesday, to protest their appointment pending since last 3 years. The candidates for the primary teacher position gathered outside the office of Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) and shaved their heads, calling it ‘August Revolution’ in their series of protests.

Prior to this, these selected teachers had staged a sit-in, hunger strike and fast unto death in front of the DPI in the month of June.

We are being misled, several posts vacant

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Raja Ram, a disabled candidate present here during the protest, said that he has come to Bhopal from Tikamgarh.

“We have been sitting on strike for almost a month. We are demanding recruitment on 51 thousand posts. The government is misleading us, as there are 1.25 lakh vacancies in the roster.” he said.

Teacher's to protest by begging on Wednesday

Union Convener Mangal Singh, who has also passed the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test, said that the candidates of Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 are those who have passed the Eligibility Test 2020.

He said, “Primary teachers are being recruited by the government on nominal posts, while the number of selected teachers who have passed the recruitment exam is 1.94 lakh. Such a discrepancy exists when thousands of posts of teachers are vacant in the state.”

Further in the teachers' August Revolution, they will protest by begging, polishing shoes, selling tea and pakoras, etc. in the upcoming days if the government does not agree to their demands.

