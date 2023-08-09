Indore: MTA Continues Protest Against Divisonal Commissioner, PA | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Continuing the protest against the alleged misbehaviour by the divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya and his assistant with Dr Anupama Dave during his inspection visit to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, on August 3, the MGM Medical College Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) submitted a memorandum to the acting Dean of MGM Medical College, addressing the Chief Minister.

The medical teachers complained of the incident and requested the chief minister to take action against the personal assistant of the divisional commissioner who entered the duty room of lady junior doctors without permission and later misbehaved with the senior lady doctor.

The MTA had also called a general body meeting to condemn the incident and had taken out a rally from MY Hospital to MGM Medical College as a protest against the incident, on Saturday.

“The behaviour of divisional commission and his PA was unacceptable as they misbehaved with a senior lady doctor.

Such misbehaviour with a senior doctor is intolerable and we will continue our protest till any action is taken against the PA of the administrative officer,” MTA president Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said.

He added that the commissioner was expressing displeasure on not finding the doctors in their chambers but seeing a patient is more important for a doctor than sitting in his chamber.