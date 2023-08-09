Indore: Harassed By Husband Woman Immolates Self | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman immolated herself by pouring kerosene on her body in Azad Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The family members alleged that she was being harassed by her husband for some days due to which she took such an extreme step.

Police said she was also upset as she was unable to pay the school fee for her child. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The statements of her family members are being taken to know the reason for the same and an investigation has been launched into her death.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Annu Rajput, a resident of Idris Nagar area of the city. She was rushed to the hospital after receiving burns on Sunday where she died during treatment.

Her brother Sohan Singh informed media persons that Annu got married to Prahlad 15 years ago. Their son is 12 years old. Her husband was harassing her for a few days due to which she was upset. Azad Nagar police station incharge Neeraj Medha informed that the woman immolated herself following an argument with her husband.

