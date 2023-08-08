Bhopal: Canara Bank Holds Town Hall Meet | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Canara Bank Bhopal Zonal Office organised a Town Hall meeting for the employees of Bhopal city branches on Tuesday at Hotel Taj Lakefront.

Executive director of the bank, Bengaluru, HS Ahluwalia was the chief guest. He made a presentation on increasing the business of the bank from Rs 20 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore in the next three years.

He asked the staff to improve customer service by regularly contacting them and to popularise the bank's products including digital.

A presentation was made on the feedback taken from the customers regarding the customer service in the back. Ahluwalia also took suggestions and feedback from the staff.

General Manager and regional head, MP and Chhattisgarh, Vikram Duggal welcomed Ahluwalia.

