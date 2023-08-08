Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Youth Drowns In Kshipra, Friend Saved

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhopal-based youth drowned in Kshipra, while his friends were saved by Home Guard jawans in the wee hours of Monday.

Four friends Rohan, Hemant Singh, Kaishav and Neeraj had come to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan from Bhopal. They went straight to Kshipra for a bath. All the four friends had entered Ram Ghat together. While bathing, Rohan Rajput went deep into the river. His friend Neeraj Lodhi tried to save him but started drowning himself. Their two friends raised an alarm following which home guard personnel managed to save Neeraj. However, there was no trace of Rohan. After sustained efforts Rohan’s body was brought out around 6am. He was rushed to district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police informed the relatives. Rohan’s relatives living in Ujjain reached the District Hospital.

Friend Neeraj said that Rohan was first to enter the river. As the remaining three entered hte river, Rohan slipped in deep water and started drowning. He went to save him but slipped due to moss and started drowning. “I was drowning. Water entered my body through mouth and nose. I was going down when someone pulled me up by my hairs. I don’t remember anything after that. After regaining consciousness, I came to know that Rohan had drowned,” he said.