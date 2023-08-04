Madhya Pradesh: Divers Yet To Recover Youth’s Body From Kshipra In Ujjain

Yash | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man jumped from Narsing Ghat bridge into river Kshipra here on Wednesday night to commit suicide. His search began in the night itself but till Thursday night the divers did not succeed in retrieving the body.

Yash (23), son of Shyamsundar Sisodia, who lives in Jawahar Nagar of Nanakheda, worked at a medical agency of Dawa Bazaar. He had left from there on Wednesday at 7.40 pm.

Every day he reached home within 15 minutes after finishing work at the shop but when he did not reach home till 8 pm, the relatives called him. He didn’t even talk to his sister properly and said that he is beside the Kshipra River. After this he jumped into it.

His friends said that Yash was having a love affair with a girl from Ved Nagar. He spoke to the same girl for the last time at night. Apart from this, he also talked to another youth named Saurabh.

On the basis of this, they reached the river in search of him. His bike was found parked on Narsing Ghat bridge and some policemen were engaged in rescue work while Yash had already jumped into the river.

Meanwhile, the girl with whom Yash was in love also tried to commit suicide by consuming phenyl tablet kept in the house on Wednesday night itself. She is being treated at the District Hospital.

She is a class 11 student. There was a conversation between Yash and the girl. Yash suspected that she talks to some other youth as well and a dispute was going on between the two regarding this.

On the other hand, divers and swimmers also avoided going into the river due to strong current in Kshipra. The rescue work continued by putting a ballia in the water through a boat. Friends of Yash accused the administration of negligence. They said that the administration can at least engage two boats.

Neelganga police station has also registered a missing report of Yash. TI Tarun Kuril said that the missing report was registered on the day of the incident itself. Later, the young man was reported to have jumped into the river. The application given by friends and relatives is the subject of investigation, he said.

