Bhopal: President Murmu Receives Ashtadhatu Idols As Memento From Governor, CM Chouhan As She Leaves For Delhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a touching farewell by Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on her departure for New Delhi from Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj airport on Thursday. Governor Patel and CM Chouhan presented Ashtadhatu idols of Lord Krishna and Radha to the President at the airport as a memento.

Malti Rai, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra were also present. President Murmu left for Delhi by an Indian Army aircraft at around 4.30 pm.

Notably, Murmu had come to Bhopal on Thursday on a one-day stay to inaugurate 'Unmesha' and 'Utkarsh' festivals organised by the Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi, respectively.

Literary And Folk Fests

While Unmesha is a three-day international literary festival, Utkarsh is the national festival of folk and tribal expressions.

The Sahitya Akademi, Union Ministry of Culture and Madhya Pradesh culture department are jointly organising this festival, to be held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

More than 575 authors in 102 languages are expected to participate in over 75 events in this year's Unmesha. Writers from 13 countries will be a part of the festival, an official said.

